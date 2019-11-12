RIDGEWAY, VA Bobby Lee Keen, 73, died Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, November 13 at St. John Baptist Church in Axton, VA. Burial will be in Gospel Light United Holy Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
