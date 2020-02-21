GREENSBORO Ruby Kee, 71, died Friday, February 14, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 24 at Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley St.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
2:00PM
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
