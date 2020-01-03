GREENSBORO Robert O. Keck, 74, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Keck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries