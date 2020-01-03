GREENSBORO Robert O. Keck, 74, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 408 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.
Keck, Robert O.
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Keck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.