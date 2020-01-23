JULY 15, 1949 - JANUARY 20, 2020 Mr. Michael Wayne Keaton, 70, passed away on January 20, 2020. Michael was born on July 15, 1949 in Danville, VA to James Reid and Glenna (Flint) Keaton. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968 during the Vietnam conflict and stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. After his military honorable discharge in 1972, he became a supervisor for Fieldcrest Cannon Textiles, then a sheet metal mechanic for J.T. Wade Sheet Metal. Michael's last employer was Tri-City Mechanical in Greensboro, NC as a shop foreman. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jerry Reid Keaton, Roger Lee Keaton I, Danny Garth Keaton and wife Joan Lester Keaton. He is survived by his first wife Matty Keaton, his son Michael W. Keaton II, daughter Michelle C. Baswell, stepson Jeff Bulda, stepdaughters Terry Hensley and Sonya Atkins, and grandchildren Haleigh and Mason Keaton. The family will have a graveside memorial service at Danville Memorial Gardens on January 25th at 1 p.m. Flowers are to be sent to Danville Memorial Gardens, 510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA 24541. Danville Memorial Gardens 510 Church Avenue, Danville, VA 24541
Keaton, Michael Wayne
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Keaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.