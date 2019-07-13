MARCH 15, 1951 - JULY 10, 2019 Pamela "Pam" Rose Tesh Kearns, 68, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on July 10, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington, NC. She was born on March 15, 1951 in Davidson County, NC to Hazel "Pat" Burkhead and the late Shelton McDuffie Tesh. Pam was preceded in death by sister Diane Goodrich and brother Christopher Tesh. Pam was married to Eugene "Gene" Kearns, Jr. who survives of the residence. She graduated from Grimsley High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro after spending over 20 years as a bank teller at First Union Bank. Pam was known for making friends with all of her customers and she treasured the relationships that she made as a teller. She loved everyone, especially the children she had the opportunity to teach as a special education teacher at Reidsville Middle School in Rockingham County. She retired as the head E.C. teacher at Reidsville Middle School in 2014. She was a lover of all things outdoors. She was Past Matron - Order of the Eastern Star (Chapter 14), member of the Order of the Amaranth in Reidsville, Triad Four-Wheel Drive Club, and the North Carolina Association of Educators. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, generosity, compassion, and service to those who needed her. Pam's favorite activities included going to the beach with friends, gardening, and spending quality time with family. She also enjoyed listening to Carolina beach music and attending local concerts from the mountains to the coast. In addition to her mother and loving husband, Pam is survived by son Eugene Kearns, III (wife Jennifer) of Largo, FL; sisters Angela Dodson of Quincy, FL and Tina Gordon of Cincinnati, OH; brothers Timothy Tesh and Michael Tesh of Boston, MA, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Forbis and Dick N. Elm St. Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their support and compassionate care. Forbis & Dick 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.