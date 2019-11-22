SEPTEMBER 4, 1933 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Eddie Lee Kearney, Sr. 86, of Pilot Circle, Thomasville, died November 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born and raised in Vance County by Edward and Mary Wimbush Kearney. A funeral service will be held at noon, Saturday, November 23 at Holy Temple Church, 728 East Ave, Henderson, NC 27536. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Georgia Debnam Kearney; children: Eddie Kearney, Jr., Aprile Kearney; two grandchildren; and his siblings: Elroy Johnson and Katherine Noble. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Davis-Royster Funeral Service, Inc. 926 S. Garnett Street, Henderson, NC 27536

