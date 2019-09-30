Donald R. Kearney, 85, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Moses Cone Hospital. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at St Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street, at 11:00 am with Monsignor Marcaccio officiating. Friends are welcome to join in celebrating Don's life at the funeral mass. There will be a luncheon to follow. The family will also receive friends on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel from 6:00 8:00 pm. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. Donald R. Kearney was born in Queens, NY to the late Raymond and Eleanor Plunkett Kearney. He was a graduate of Fordham University and a practicing CPA. Don joined the Navy upon graduation and served from 1956 through 1958. Don was fond of saying, "All wars ended when I joined the Navy." He was employed by Eaton-Vance for more than twenty years, and retired as Treasurer. In retirement, he worked for Jefferson Pilot and later with Julie Goslen, CPA for 23 years. He was a long-time member of Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, in Greensboro, and the Boston, Massachusetts' area Knights of Columbus. Don was a proud New Yorker but loved his many years living in Boston, where he raised his children. He loved New York but was a true fan to his Boston sports teams. Don loved to travel, play with his grandchildren and spend quality time with his wife, Kathleen, at Hanging Rock State Park. Don and Kathleen enjoyed more than 23 years married to their best friend. When they weren't traveling, they could be found walking in Guilford Courthouse Park and Country Park, riding bikes, and hiking the Blue Ridge Parkway. Don was a true lover of the arts. He and Kathleen were enthusiastic patrons of the Guilford College Bryan Series. They also enjoyed the Greensboro Symphony Pops, the theater and the Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball Team. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen A. Kearney of the home; children, Rajakanya Kathleen Kearney of Weymouth, MA, Eileen Kearney of Hyannis, MA, Raymond Kearney and wife Amira of Tampa, FL and David Kearney and partner Odin Moreira of East Bridgewater, MA; Christine Rush and husband Scott of Starkville, MS, Amy Lajgot and husband Jake of Winder, GA, and Michael Ledvinka and wife Akiko of Lawrenceville, GA; grandchildren, Nathaniel Rush, Joseph Lajgot, Kimberly Mortenson, Lindsey Ellingford, Christi Farmer and Halie Kearney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Pius the Tenth Catholic Church, 2210 North Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27408 in memory of Donald R. Kearney. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
