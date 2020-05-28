Barbara A. Kazazes, age 75, of Greensboro, passed away on May 23, 2020. Funeral service will be private at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church with Father Sarantis Loulakis. Interment will be at Westminster Gardens. There will be a short trisagion service at the Dormition prior to the funeral. Barbara was born in Danville, Virginia to James and Anne Kazazes. She graduated from Page High School, earned a B.S. in biology from Guilford College, earned a M.A. from Appalachian State University in student personnel services, and earned a CAGS (6th year degree) from Virginia Tech in curriculum and instruction. She taught one year when it was Greensboro Public Schools prior to joining the North Carolina Community System. She was employed as a counselor and administered the placement test and GED for 20 months in Lenoir Community College prior to joining Guilford Technical Community College, where she was employed for 26 years. She held a number of positions at GTCC, including: counselor, admission counselor, admissions director, director of student development/instructional support services, literacy director in Greensboro, and director of curriculum/extension auditing and continuing education registration. What kept Barbara going was the variety of jobs and she wanted to learn as much as possible about each job in order to help students, faculty and staff. Barbara retired from GTCC November 1998 and later returned as part-time interim manager defensive driving and later as interim director of curriculum/extension auditing for some 7 months in 2000. During her career, Barbara had become a national and NC-certified counselor. Over the years, memberships included: National Education Association, NC Association of Educators, American and NC Personnel and Guidance Associations, American College and NC College Personnel Associations, NC Community College Association of Instructional Administrators, Order of Eastern Star (Guilford 141) and Daughters of Penelope (Ktimene 70). She could be described as meticulous about her work. She expected a lot from herself and wanted others to do a good job as well. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, both sets of grandparents, and four uncles. She is survived by an uncle, four aunts and nine cousins. Barbara respectfully requested that donations be directed to the Dormition of the Theotokos, Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410, or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
