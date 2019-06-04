GREENSBORO Anne Kazazes, 97, died June 2, 2019, at Whitestone Masonic and Eastern Star Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church at the corner of Friendly Avenue and Westridge Road. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Westminster Gardens. The officiating priest will be Father Anton Frunza of High Point's St. George Church. Anne Kazazes was born in Danville, VA to Harry and Stella Sakellaris and grandparents, Socrates and Panagiota Gianopoulos. She graduated from George Washington High School. She was married to James (Jimmy) Kazazes for 60 years and 3 months. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents and four brothers: Charlie, Sam, Pete and Leo. Anne assisted her husband in the family business and was a homemaker. She and her husband were very active in the church throughout their married life. In the early 1950s, when the Ladies Philopotochos Society Chapter started, she served as vice-president and president. Although Anne was not a member of any organizations since the 1950s, she was an ardent and staunch supporter of the Daughters of Penelope and Order of the Ahepa Chapters in Greensboro. Anne was creative and enjoyed crocheting and crafts. She made extra-large baby afghans and donated them to charities. Age-macular degeneration robbed her from continuing to do crafts and other things she loved doing, such as reading. She was always involved in making and selling Greek pastries for the various church functions, including the Greek Festival, from 1983-2010. She worked for the church for 66 years until she was no longer able. During World War II, Anne volunteered with the Red Cross in Danville to make bandages for the soldiers. She also volunteered to distribute sandwiches and coffee as the troop trains came through Danville. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara, a brother, Chris (Ardele) of Greensboro, sisters-in-law Mary Ethel and Sylvia of Danville, VA and Anne of Alexandria, VA. In addition, nine nieces and nephews survive her. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410; Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405, or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 5335 Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Mama won't be so tired any more. May her memory be eternal!
