Bertha Agnes Smallwood Kays, 95, died Friday, January 24, 2020, at Beacon Place. A native of Big Clifty, Ky, born July 10, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Harley and Annie Belle Drury Smallwood and had lived in Reidsville since 1971. She had lived in Louisville, KY prior to moving to Reidsville. Mrs. Kays was a former cafeteria worker with the Reidsville City Schools. She retired from Reidsville Sr. High School and was a member of Holy Infant Catholic Church. Mrs. Kays was preceded in death by her husband; Loraine Kays, by a son; Richard Denny Kays, and by 7 siblings. Surviving are sons; Larry Kays (Roxanne) of Midlothian, VA, David Kays of Louisville, KY, Kevin Kays of Reidsville, NC, and Chris Kays (Bonnie) of Greensboro, NC, daughters; Brenda Hoyt (Lynn) of Shepherdsville, KY and Mary Jane Hellinger (Tony) of Louisville, KY, grandchildren; Neil Hoyt, Jeremy Hoyt, Natalie Edwards, Jessica Hoyt, Kim Williams, Christopher Williams, Samantha Hellinger, Ryan Hellinger, and Michael Kays, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00PM Monday, January 27, 2020, at Citty Funeral Home and the family will see friends immediately until 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held at a later date in Louisville, KY. Memorials may be made to: Holy Infant Catholic Church P.O. Box 1197 Reidsville, NC 27323. Online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Kays, Bertha Agnes
