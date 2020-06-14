MARCH 1, 1928 - JUNE 10, 2020 Norma Jane Lalley Kay of Greensboro, NC passed away at her home on June 10, 2020. She was born in Oil City, PA on March 1, 1928 to J. Ralph and Myrtle Steffee Lalley, and was married to the late Edward Louis Kay. Norma graduated from Cranberry High School in 1946 and went on to Edinboro State Teachers College where she graduated with an art education degree and a minor in English. After graduating, Norma returned to Cranberry Township Schools as the first full-time art teacher in the district. She taught there for two years before moving to Greensboro, where she continued to teach. She later earned a Master's Degree in Curriculum and Development from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked as a researcher at the Center for Creative Leadership and in the law library at Block, Meyland and Lloyd. Her most cherished role was as a mother to her five children. At the age of 45 Norma answered the call of Jesus in her life and became a steadfast member of Living Way Church. She often was referred to as a prayer warrior, spending hours each day praying for her family, friends, missionaries, church, neighbors, and worldwide concerns. Norma had a gentle spirit and warm heart and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her five children Jeffrey Kay (Peg), Melinda Gerloff, Nancy Hazelman (Casey), Tim Kay, and Sarah Hoyle (Dan); grandchildren Meghan and Jenny (Katie Bock) Kay, Claire and James Gerloff, Caroline (Graeme Roberts) and Patrick Hazelman, Adam (Amy), Anna (Jordan Gambill) and Matt (Katherine) Hastings; step-grandchildren Drew, Joseph and David Hoyle; great-grandchildren AJ and Mitt Hastings, Emma and Matthew Hastings, and a baby boy (Gambill) expected in September; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by siblings Jean Nelson and Jack Lalley, son-in-law Gary Gerloff, and sister- and brother-in-law Ann and Orla Marvin. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Living Way Church (4433 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro) or to the charity of your choice. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Kay family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
