GREENSBORO Jacob Alexander Kato, 27, died June 19, 2019, at his residence. A service to celebrate his life officiated by Reverend Dan Martin will be at 4 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at West Market Street United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC, where Jacob was a member. On July 15, 2019, Jacob's life will be celebrated at Annandale United Methodist Church in Annandale, VA. The time of service is pending. He was born in Fairfax, VA to Lesley Hanako Kato of Denver, CO, who survives him. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Ken and Shirley Kato of Burke, VA; maternal great-grandmother, Edna Davis of Wyoming; and uncle, Kevin Kato (Christine) of VA. Jacob graduated from Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, VA, earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Shenandoah University in Winchester, VA and his master's degree in vocal performance from UNCG in 2015, where he was graduate assistant to David Holley, general and artistic director of Greensboro Opera and director of opera and professor of music at UNCG. Music was his life's passion and he started his musical career singing in church, and also at Lake Junaluska for several seasons. He sang roles in many UNCG Opera Theatre productions, including the Marriage of Figaro, Amahl and the Night Visitors, Philip Glass's Galileo Galilei, and Britten's Albert Herring. In the summer of 2015, he participated in Greensboro Light Opera and Song, singing a principal role in Gilbert & Sullivan's Iolanthe and played the role of "Lumiere" in Beauty and the Beast. He was a veteran of Greensboro Opera productions, most recently singing the role of the Father in Hansel and Gretel last March and was part of all five mainstage operas from 2015-2018: Daughter of the Regiment, Cinderella, Carmen, The Barber of Seville, and Madame Butterfly. Jacob was a kind and generous soul who delighted in helping others and whose gregarious personality was just as big as his vocal talent. His sense of humor and easy smile will be missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greensboro Opera, 200 N. Davie Street, Ste. 307, Greensboro, NC 27401 or to W. Market Street UMC, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
