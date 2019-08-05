Lourdes (Lou) Kampen, 66, passed away on 1 August. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Roy, and loving daughter Fhiebee. She is also survived by six sisters, Dory, Faye, Doris (her twin), Nora, Ester and Malou who comprised her inner circle of friendship and understanding. She was both beautiful and kind. Lou loved to garden and make her yard the envy of all around her. She will be missed in every gentle breeze, sway of grass and blossoming vegetables that made her so happy. The family will receive friends at Forbis & Dick N. Elm Chapel from 9:00-10:30 AM on Tuesday 6 August, followed by a funeral mass at St Pius X church at 11:00 AM on 2210 N. Elm Street. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
