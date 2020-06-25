Shirley Rose Kamenetz, 86, passed away on June 23, 2020 at Attium Health in Pineville. Surviving are her daughters; Sharon Harris, Fran Kaplan, Lisa Koch; grandchildren, Alex Koch, Jack Koch, Max Koch, Jennifer Harris, Stephen Harris, Debbie Bullard, Caryn Cherry; great-grandchildren, Ben Williams, Eli Williams, Sam Williams, Tyler Harris, Riff Cherry, Mia Bullard and Alexa Bullard. Private family graveside services will be held for the family. Advantage Funeral and Cremations is assisting the family.

