Shirley Rose Kamenetz, 96, passed away on June 23, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville. Surviving are daughters, Sharon Harris, Fran Kaplan, Lisa Koch; grandchildren, Alex Koch, Jack Koch, Max Koch, Jennifer Harris, Stephen Harris, Debbie Bullard, Caryn Cherry; great-grandchildren, Ben Williams, Eli William, Sam Williams, Tyler Harris, Riff Cherry, Maia Bullard and Alexa Bullard. Private graveside services will be held for the family. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

