SEPTEMBER 29, 1925 - AUGUST 24, 2019 Paul Kallam of Mayodan, born September 29, 1925, completed his earthly journey and walked into heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jim Crews and Pastor Duane King officiating. Burial will follow at Ayersville Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Paul is predeceased by his parents; his sister, Margaret Kallam; and five brothers, Willard, Fitzulee, Thomas (his twin), Carl and Joe. He is survived by his nieces, Linda Murphy (JD) of Burlington, Betty Watkins (Dewey) of Reidsville, Judy Kallam of Mayodan, Sandy Knight (Bill) of Kingsport, TN; his nephew, Dennis Kallam of Randleman and cousin, Jimmy Kallam (Linda) of Mayodan. Also surviving are Paul's many friends, especially, J.E., Kathleen and Charlotte Pigg of Spencer, VA who took him on many of their family trips. Paul retired from Washington Mills (20+ years); after retirement, he was employed with Ray Funeral Home. Paul was accustomed to walking, rather than riding by car. He had many faithful friends who invited him to travel to the beaches, mountains and gospel singings. As doctor's appointments came up, his friends and family provided transportation. He had faithful friends and family who drove him to Woodbine Baptist Church where he was a dedicated member. On any given day, Paul could be found sitting on his Washington Street porch enjoying the day, baking and canning for his friends or sitting with a sick friend. Paul's love for his family and friends was evident by his actions. He was a humble man with a servant's heart. The family will be at Dewey and Betty Watkins, 1433 Hwy. 65, Reidsville, NC. Special appreciation goes out to Brian Center and employees who crossed his path. Thanks to his doctors, especially Dr. Moore, Dr. Drake and Dr. Parsons. Memorials may be sent to Woodbine Baptist Church, 7546 NC Hwy. 135, Mayodan, NC 27027 or the charity of donor's choice. Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Kallam and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
