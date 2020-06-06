AUGUST 15, 1934 - MARCH 3, 2020 Born August 15, 1934 and passed in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020, surrounded by her family after a year-long battle with lung cancer, Lucy had 85 amazing years and was ready to meet her Lord with peace in her heart. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Richard Kafader, brother - Aubrey (Linda), sister - Frances (Garland), son - Bill (Lorna), daughter - Beth (Dave), and daughter - Sandy (Rich). Lucy also has six grandchildren Will Parsons; Jessica, Rob and Kevin Houser, and Ryan and Matt Hoch and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Her brother Jim (Stuart), preceded her in death and was most assuredly there to usher her into heaven. Let there be no doubt that Lucy loved her God, family, gardening, traveling, and Beta Sigma Phi and she wasn't shy in telling anyone and everyone about these passions if you had a moment to listen. Lucy had a smile that could light up a room and a sense of humor that could fill the air with laughter. She was born and raised just outside Greensboro, North Carolina and loved her chili dogs, pulled pork, okra and coleslaw! Her life travels took her to around the world and she loved learning about the history and culture of those parts unknown. Anyone who knew Lucy understood that she wanted to buy things on sale, win her bridge games, and might spontaneously break out in dance if the music touched her soul. Throughout her life, those her knew her would all call out her intelligence, intuition and perseverance. She was a go getter and don't get in her way! However, as Lucy battled cancer, a new side emerged remarkable courage. How she handled her illness and her relationships during this time demonstrated heroism. She chose Hospice as her care modality because she wanted to ensure that her final days were focused on quality of life. She often remarked that Hospice was her "saving grace." Donations can be made to either Blue Ridge Hospice (Woodstock, VA) or Vitas (Fairfax, VA) or Skyline Terrace Nursing Home (Woodstock, VA) the care, compassion and humane approach to her journey was extraordinary and so very appreciated. Celebration of life services for Lucy will be: June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. Jamestown United Methodist Church 403 E. Main Street Jamestown, NC We look forward to seeing you there and will offer you opportunity to speak at the service about your "I Love Lucy" moments if you wish.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.