NOVEMBER 6, 1962 - FEBRUARY 26, 2020 Renee Wolfe Justesen, 57, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. A native of Danville, VA, she was the daughter of Bobby Willard Wolfe and the late Hazel McCain Wolfe and wife of the Charles Duwayne Justesen who survives Survivors include her husband Charles D. Justesen of the home; children, Elizabeth W. Faircloth of Burlington, Emily Michelle Jessup of Texas, Kimberlye Wyrick and husband Mark of Kernersville, Jill Chambers of Kernersville, Clayton Halls and wife Angela of Pleasant Garden and Jessica Flores and husband Jorge of Panama; 9 grandchildren; father Bobby Wolfe; and sister, Tara Jones and husband Timmy of Kernersville. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory on Monday March 2, 2020 from 6-8pm. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church St.
Service information
Mar 2
Gathering of Family and Friends
Monday, March 2, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
Guaranteed delivery before Renee's Gathering of Family and Friends begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.