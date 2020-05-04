MARCH 10, 1942 - MAY 3, 2020 William "Bill" R. "Bear" Joyce, Sr., 78, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home. A Rockingham County native, Bear was born on March 10, 1942, to the late Otis Joyce, Sr. and Annie Bennett Joyce. He graduated from Stoneville High School in 1960 and from Guilford College in 1964. Bill married the love of his life, Dorothy S. Kendrick, during Christmas in December 1963. Bill operated tobacco warehouses in both Stoneville and Pamlico, SC. After the tobacco business closed in 1987, he became a professional painter as he loved making things more beautiful. He loved most sports, especially golf, football and NASCAR racing. Over the years, he was a member of Lynwood Golf Club (17 years), Deep Springs and the Ponderosa in Stoneville. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Otis P. Joyce, Jr. and a sister, Polly Joyce Wake. Bill is survived by his son, William R. Joyce, Jr. and wife Angela of Gastonia, NC; daughter, Jacqueline Joyce of Richmond, VA; granddaughter, Ann Joyce; nephews, Willis C. Wake and wife Jennifer and Bob Joyce and wife Melanie; niece, Kenna Wake Lappana and husband Russ; great nephew, Adam Lappana; sister-in-law, Nancy Joyce; cousins, Douglas and Brenda Joyce, Janet Joyce, Bert and Boyd Bennett, Gloria Carrol, Herbert McCollum and special friends, Darrell "Pete" Joyce, Ray Bullins and David Wall. "I want everyone to know how grateful I am for the love and compassion shown to me after cancer was found in both lungs and liver. I fought it as long as I could on my own. 'Down, but not out; always a comeback artist; worked hard, played hard and loved his family and friends with his whole heart'." "Bear" Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bill "Bear" Joyce and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com. Ray Funeral Home 119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025
