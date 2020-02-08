GREENSBORO Shawanda "Patty" Joyce, 65, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, February 10 at Beulah Baptist Church in Madison. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Shawanda Joyce as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

