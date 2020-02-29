FEBRUARY 2, 1928 - FEBRUARY 28, 2020 MADISON Osley Fonzy Joyce, age 92, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Joyce was born on February 10, 1928 in Stokes County to the late Charlie Thomas Joyce and Lucy Sisk Joyce. Osley loved his family, his church and gardening. He was an active member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church and served as deacon. He was a lifelong tobacco farmer and co-owner of New Madison Tobacco Warehouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Hawkins Joyce; brothers, Odell, Edison, Hubert, Clarence, Earl and Paul Taylor Joyce; sister, Treva Stanfield and daughter-in-law, Donna Tucker Joyce. Survivors include his four daughters, Judy Hennis (Jerry), Donna Ellis (Donnie), Debra Price (Jim) and Jan Fulcher (Paul); son, Dwain Joyce; eleven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Olin Joyce (Becky) and sister-in-law, Idell Joyce. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home and all other times at the residence. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.