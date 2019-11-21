SEPTEMBER 26, 1950 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Melinda Dianne Joyce, 69, of Guilford County, passed away on November 14, 2019 due to a massive stroke. Melinda was born to Ralph and Maxine Joyce on September 26, 1950 in High Point, NC. Melinda graduated from Sunmer High School and GTI as a dental assistant. She received her bachelor's and master's of science in nutrition degrees from UNC-Greensboro. She was employed at Danville Memorial Hospital as a dietitian. Melinda is predeceased by her mother and brother Raymond Joyce. She is survived by her father, her sister, Joy Suellen Bryant (Carl) and brother, Richard Joyce (Karen), and sister-in-law Anna Joyce. Graveside service will be private at a later date. Melinda will be interred at Gilmore Memorial Park, Julian, NC. Memorials can be made to: Guilford County Animal Services/Donations, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.