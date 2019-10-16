MAY 23, 1929 - OCTOBER 11, 2019 Maxine Hill Joyce, 90, of Guilford County, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Maxine was born to Robert Jackson Hill and Mamie Tuttle Hill on May 23, 1929 in Randolph County. Maxine was a graduate of Summer High School. She was a stay-at-home wife and mother for 20+ years and began her career in sales at Lillie Rubin in 1973. She worked as assistant manager and manager until the store's closure. She continued working in retail until well into her seventies. Maxine is predeceased by her parents; twin sister, Lorene Lee and her son, Raymond Joyce. She is survived by daughters, Melinda Joyce and Joy Suellen Bryant (Carl); son, Richard Joyce (Karen); daughter-in-law, Anna Joyce; grandchildren, Andrew Bryant (Jessica), Emily Moore (Jared), Katie Joyce and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Betty Thompson; brother, John Hill; numerous nieces and nephews and Ralph R. Joyce, father of her children. Graveside service will be private at a later date. Maxine will be inurned at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC. The family wishes to thank the staffs of GrayBrier Nursing Home in Trinity, NC and Hospice of Randolph County, for the loving care provided to Maxine. Memorial donation can be made to: Hospice of Randolph County, 416 Vision Drive, Asheboro, North Carolina 27203. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive
