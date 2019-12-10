NOVEMBER 21, 1948 - DECEMBER 8, 2019 MADISON Judy Watson Joyce, 71, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Hospice of Rockingham County. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the committal service. Mrs. Joyce was born on November 21, 1948 in Rockingham County. She was a former industrial nurse at Unifi and later retired from Western Rockingham Family Medicine. Judy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hezekiah Watson and Pauline Manuel Watson. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Roger Joyce; daughters, Christine Willis and husband, Phillip, of Kernersville and Amy Griffin of Stoneville; grandchildren, Blake and Kaylee Willis and Heaven, Gabriel, Joshua, Christian and Mica Griffin and special friends, Cathy and George Case. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
