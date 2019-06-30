STOKESDALE David Reid Joyce, Jr. 92, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m., Monday at the church. Mr. Joyce was born on November 3, 1926 to the late David Reid Joyce, Sr. and Georgia Welch Joyce. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy during World War II and retired from R.J. Reynolds after 29 years of service. David was a faithful and supportive member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church for most of his life. He was a loving father to his children and a beloved Papa to his granddaughters. He enjoyed racing and was skilled in many areas. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Artensie Haynes Joyce; son, Van Joyce; brother, Calvin Joyce and sister, Betty Hutcherson Survivors include his sons, Donald Joyce and wife, Diane and Tony Joyce and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Carson Morphies and husband, Cory and Erin Vaden and husband, Austin; brothers, Richard Joyce and wife, Janice and John Joyce and wife, Diane; sisters, Jo Anne Rumley and Judy Grubb; sister-in-law, Dean Joyce; special friend, Colleen Knight and numerous special nieces, nephews and extended family members. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, c/o: Carson Morphies, 3708 Ellisboro Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
