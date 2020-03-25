JUNE 30, 1936 - MARCH 21, 2020 Dean Noell Joyce passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Myrtle Beach after a long illness. She was born June 30, 1936, to the late Thomas Erastus and Evelyn Purgason Noell and grew up in Mayodan NC. She wed Calvin L. "Buddy" Joyce in 1955 and moved to Greensboro, NC. Dean retired from Southern Bell with 30 years service. She was a proud and devoted mother and a devout Christian who lived her life with the goal of doing the right thing. She touched many lives even during her long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. She never complained, greeted everyone with her beautiful smile, and always asked how they were. She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, "Buddy," brother Donnie Noell and son-in-law Fred Owens. She is survived by her daughters Gayle Joyce McCandless (Richard), and LeeAnn Joyce, both of N. Myrtle Beach; brothers-in-law, Pete Joyce and wife Janice, John Joyce and wife Diane, sisters-in-law Nancy Noell, Judy Grubb, Penny Rumley, and many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Amedysis Hospice Care team, the staff at Brightwater Care, Inlet Oaks Assisted Living, Marsha Gardner, Kelly Holmes, and niece Natalie Noell Kent, whose frequent visits meant so much to her. A private service was held March 24, 2020, with her nephew, Reverend Stuart Noell, officiating. Memorials may be made in Dean's name to the Mt. Zion Methodist Church cemetery, Stokesdale, NC. A guestbook is available at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is serving the family. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Road
