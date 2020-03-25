Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... SURFACE LOW PRESSURE WILL MOVE EASTWARD ACROSS THE CAROLINAS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. AN AREA OF WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND A FEW EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS JUST AHEAD OF THE LOW WILL BRING RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF AS MUCH AS ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES TO MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. ISOLATED TOTALS MAY APPROACH TWO INCHES BENEATH THE HEAVIEST SHOWERS. THIS RAIN MAY BRING SOME STREET FLOODING, ESPECIALLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS, WHICH COULD LINGER THROUGH THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. DRIVERS TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING ARE URGED TO USE EXTRA CAUTION AND SLOW DOWN, TO REDUCE THE RISK OF HYDROPLANING.