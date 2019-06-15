ASHEBORO Carlton "Snooks" Joyce, 93, passed peacefully Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Clapps Convalescent Nursing Home in Asheboro after an extended illness. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home (127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC). Interment will follow in the Blackberry Baptist Church Cemetery in Bassett, VA with military honors. Snooks was born in Stokes County, Sandy Ridge on May 16, 1926, to the late John R. Joyce and Ellie Shaffer Joyce. He was married to Elsie Lee Tilley for 40 years, who predeceased him January 17, 2018. He was also preceded in death by a sister Hilda Priddy and brothers, Otha Joyce, J.R. Joyce, and Curlee Joyce. Snooks was a long-haul driver for many years, traveling the country. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, from 1944 until 1946. Survivors include stepsons, George Gusler (Sally) of Cape Carteret, NC and Bobby Gusler of Bradenton Beach, FL; stepgrandchildren, Gregory Gusler and Alison Gusler, both of Little River, SC; stepgreat-grandson, Samuel Gusler and sister, Everline Joyce Lawson (Ray). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County or charity of donor's choice. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
