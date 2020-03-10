OCTOBER 25, 1932 - MARCH 8, 2020 Mr. Bobby Joyce, 87, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Clapps Nursing Center. Bobby was born October 25, 1932 in Mayodan, NC to the late Dora Bell Hutchinson and John William Joyce. He graduated from GTCC with a degree in Law Enforcement and retired from American Tobacco Company after 36 years of employment. Bobby enjoyed traveling across the United States and abroad. He was one of twelve children and was preceded in death by all of his siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Lu Ann Joyce of Greensboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

