OCTOBER 25, 1932 - MARCH 8, 2020 Mr. Bobby Joyce, 87, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Clapps Nursing Center. Bobby was born October 25, 1932 in Mayodan, NC to the late Dora Bell Hutchinson and John William Joyce. He graduated from GTCC with a degree in Law Enforcement and retired from American Tobacco Company after 36 years of employment. Bobby enjoyed traveling across the United States and abroad. He was one of twelve children and was preceded in death by all of his siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Lu Ann Joyce of Greensboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.