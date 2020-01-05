JOSEY, JR., WALTER BUTCH JUNE 28, 1951 - DECEMBER 31, 2019 Walter "Butch" Josey Jr. passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late Walter and Kathleen Josey. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Mabe Josey; sisters: Audrey Josey and Kay Patterson (Aaron); brothers: Marvin (Jana) and Virgil; his father-in-law Morris Mabe; Brothers-in-law: Lee Mabe (DeLee) and Jon Mabe (Connie); and 8 neices and nephews. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his special "second family," the Maxwells, Jim and Sue, Clay (Kyra), Ryan (Sam) and Leigh. Butch retired as a Guilford County EMS Paramedic after 30 years of service. He worked with Cone Health Emergency Department and Eagle Physicians. He loved cooking, golf, the Atlanta Braves, the Carolina Panthers, and going to the beach, where he could be found on the beach-front porch at any time of the day or night. He instilled a new generation with his love of cooking and single-handedly supported the cook book industry. He was a member of Hines Chapel Church. Butch was known for his excellent paramedic skills and compasionate nature and is remembered by many for his special, calming response in a crisis. Everyone who met Butch was touched by his sweet and loving personality. He was always diligent about reaching out via text to those he cared for with a quick "I love you!" Our hearts are broken with the loss of this positive influence on our lives. A Celebration of Life reception will be held Saturday, January 11 from 2-4pm at Hines Chapel Church, 4476 Hines Chapel Road in McLeansville. To honor his memory, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, your local fire or EMS department, or perform a random act of kindness. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.