MARCH 8, 1940 - SEPTEMBER 11, 2019 James William Josephs, 79, of Pleasant Garden, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hospice of Greensboro's Beacon Place. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian. James was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lakefield Ward. He was a loving husband and father that loved being outside and enjoying life. He is survived by Ann Josephs, his wife of fifty-seven years; children, Deborah Allen (life partner, Tony Jarrett), Tony Josephs (Lorena), Julee Josephs, Bobby Josephs (Stephanie); grandchildren, Josh, Tyler (April), Brittney (Prash), and Zach (Brittany); great grandchildren, Riley, Jaxon, Joshua Jr., June, and Finn; and cousin, Maggie Jo Davies. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund, 3621 Lakefield Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

