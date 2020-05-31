MAY 2, 1950 - APRIL 10, 2020 Michael L. Jordan - A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 11:00 AM at New Bessemer Baptist Church 4115 Hines Chapel Road McLeansville, NC 27301 Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407

