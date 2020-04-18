Michael passed away at Moses Cone Hospital from complications from Covid-19. Mike was the only child of Gladys and Buddie Jordan, both deceased, in addition to his parents, a son David Bradley Hohn (deceased). Michael graduated from Ruffin High School and had an associate's degree from GTCC. He proudly served in the USCG. He retired from Sears Outlet Stores as an assistant manager, also retired from Grainger as territory sales rep. He was a member of Lees Chapel UM Church and had been attending New Bessemer Baptist Church of McLeansville. Surviving is beloved wife of 42 years, Shelby Vernon, son Chad Edward Jordan and wife Jennifer, grandchildren, Brittany Danielle Hohn, Katlyn Taylor Hohn, Cameron Leigh Jordan and Nicholas Brayden Jordan; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Yarbrough and Landon Hall; special family members, Cathy and Drew Eiker, Cindy Vernon Norris, Johnny and Beverly Vernon and Jerry and Ann Vernon; also very special friends who were like a brother, Leonard Kiser and Bill Anderson. Thank you to the many nurses and doctors at Cone Hospital and very special thanks to Dr. Henry Smith for the special care given to Mike over the years. A military memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation and Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.
