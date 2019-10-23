OCTOBER 15, 1933 - OCTOBER 19, 2019 Bill was born in October of 1933. He had just turned 86 years old when he was called home on October 19, 2019. Bill was a member of the National Guard and spent a great deal of his life farming, doing photography, and working to support his family, and being an active member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He worked at Sears and Roebuck for over 40 years. After retiring, he drove a school bus for several years and then worked at Holiday Tours until he fully retired. He loved people, he loved to tell jokes, and he was very active in the Sears Retiree Club, serving as president for many years. He was a wonderful husband, a loving father, and a good man who will be missed dearly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Jennie. He is survived by his two daughters, Sandy Bellefeuil (Mike) and Kim Whitney (Lee); four wonderful grandchildren (Kaela and Anna Bellefeuil, Andrew and Leah Whitney) as well as a loving nephew, Dwayne Jones. The family would like to say a special thanks Rebecca Gentry for her love and care for Bill over the past 2 years and to Griswold's Home Care for also providing wonderful caregivers that allowed Bill to stay in his home. The family would also like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the love and support during a very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 5721 Methodist Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Please join the family in a celebration of Bill's life. Funeral services will be on Saturday 10/26/19 at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 5721 Methodist Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406 followed by visitation with the family in the Fellowship Hall. Forbis and Dick of Pleasant Garden is serving the Jones family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
