AUGUST 26, 1928 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Sybil Strader Jones, of Reidsville, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Tarpley and Dr. Greg Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Susan Hall. Sybil was born at home in Ruffin, NC to the late Fletcher Reid Strader and Lydia Elsie Scearce Strader. She graduated from Ruffin High School and attended Elon College. Over the years, she worked with several doctors in Reidsville and then joined the Radiology Department at Annie Penn. Sybil had a great love for primitive antiques and had several antique shops. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and the Women's Circle, past member of Woodrow Garden Club, the Reidsville Woman's Club, and also enjoyed being a volunteer with the Salvation Army and coffee with her friends at Reid's House. She was predeceased by her husbands, Elwood Douglas "Pee Wee" Jones and Harvey Samuel Steele. She is survived by her son, David Perry Jones; daughter, Susan Jones Hall and husband, Tim; granddaughters, Ashley Jones Martin and husband, Clyne, and Abby Hall Pruitt and husband, Chandler; grandson, Matthew Douglas Jones; great-grandchildren, Hannah Kay Martin and Andrew Clyne Martin; sisters, Joanne S. Stokes and Margie S. Allen and husband, Tim; nephews, Steve Knighten and Dale Allen; niece, Tammie K. Hill. Memorial contributions may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27323 or Hospice of Rockingham County. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Edward Hawkins and staff, Highgrove Long Term Care staff and residents, Cone Heart Medical Group in Reidsville, Annie Penn Hospital Third Floor staff and Hospice for all their loving care.
Jones, Sybil Lorene Strader
