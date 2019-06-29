HIGH POINT Robye Eugenia Baker Jones, 91, resident of High Point, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living of Greensboro, NC. Mrs. Jones was born on March 2, 1928, in Menlo, GA, the only daughter of the late Robert and Jewel Snow Baker. She later married the love of her life, Marvin C. Jones Jr. of Summerville, GA, and they shared 69 wonderful years together. They began a long adventure of traveling with the military and careers, living in Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, making friends in every community along the way. She earned a bachelor of science degree in education from the University of Georgia and taught elementary school in a number of communities throughout her career. Even in retirement, she taught English as a second language classes to families who settled in the High Point community. Marvin and Robye were also long-time members of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Surviving are her three sons, Marty Jones of New York, NY, Bob Jones and wife Beth of Kingsport, TN, and Brad Jones and wife Terri of Greensboro, NC; four grandchildren, Griffin Jones, Parker Jones, Kate Jones and Emily Cave; two great-granddaughters, Emerson and Elouise; a cousin, Paula Arden of Trion, GA and nephew Randy Gayler of Summerville, GA. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30 at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 836 W. Lexington Ave., High Point NC. A reception will immediately follow the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. Memorials may be directed to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in memory of Robye Jones. Online condolences may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com.
