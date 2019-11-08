FEBRUARY 14, 1959 - NOVEMBER 1, 2019 Reginald "Too Short" Jones was born February 14, 1959 in Greensboro, NC to the late Walter H. and Edna L. Maynard. Reginald graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1977. He then joined the U.S. Army. He played football and softball while serving his country. After serving, he went to work for Black Cadillac Oldsmobile for 29 years. During his time of employment he began doing what he loved most, coaching various sports for the youth and his fellow peers. He was a volunteer coach for Warnersville Recreation Center, Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA, and Tar Heels Elite. He was also a very active member of the Southside Reunion Committee. He loved helping out and giving back to his community, as well as being a long-time key player in the organization and planning of the Allen Dae Maynard Cheek annual family reunion. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Edna Maynard and half-brother Sinclair Ward. He leaves behind to cherish his memory three daughters, LaToya Southern (Lorenzo), Ashli Jones, and Alexia Adams; five grandchildren, Danasha Southern, L.J. Southern, Jayden Jones, LeBrea Southern, and T'ari Canty; eight siblings, Walter Jones, Shelia Jones, Girardeau Jones (Eunice), Tyrone Maynard, Edna Maynard, Felicia Maynard, Bartholomew Ward, and Bathsheba Ward; a host of loving nieces, nephews, family members, youth he coached, and so many close friends. Regional Memorial Cremations and Funeral Services 1017 Arnold Street Greensboro, NC 27405
