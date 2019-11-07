GREENSBORO Reginald Jones, 60, died Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral service will be Friday, November 8 at Love & Faith Christian Church, 4344 Blackberry Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be November 12 at Salisbury National V.A. Cemetery. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral will be working with the family.

