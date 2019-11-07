GREENSBORO Reginald Jones, 60, died Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral service will be Friday, November 8 at Love & Faith Christian Church, 4344 Blackberry Rd. at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be November 12 at Salisbury National V.A. Cemetery. Regional Memorial Cremation & Funeral will be working with the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.