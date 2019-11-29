June 25, 1940 - November 22, 2019 Percy Elwood Jones, M.D., 79, of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Beacon Place. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at Providence Baptist Church in Greensboro, N.C. Dr. Jones was born on June 25, 1940 in Richmond, Va. to Clarence M. Jones and Mary C. Jones. He earned a degree in chemistry from Virginia Union University in Richmond and a medical degree from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tenn. He completed his internship and residency in pathology at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond before becoming board certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He was a fellow in both the College of American Pathologists and American Society of Clinical Pathologists. Dr. Jones was an associate professor of pathology at Creighton University in Nebraska while serving at Offutt Air Force Base. After serving in the U.S. Air Force, he relocated to Greensboro, N.C. in 1975. He was Chief of Pathology at both L. Richardson Memorial and Kindred Hospitals for more than 30 years. He served as chair of the board of L. Richardson Hospital from 1988 to 1991. He was President of the Medical Staff at L. Richardson Hospital from 1977 to 1988, and President of the Medical Staff at Kindred Hospital from 2004 until 2014. He also served as a Medical Director in the Greater Greensboro Area for the Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp) starting in 1991. Dr. Jones was a former president of The Old North State Medical Society and in 1988, he was recognized as Physician of the year. He was a board member of the Guilford County Health Department and practiced medicine for 45 years. He was a deacon at Providence Baptist Church, member of the NAACP Executive Board, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and Sigma Pi Phi Boule. In 2015, he was awarded the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the Governor of North Carolina for his tremendous service in the state. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nora Louise Jones of Greensboro; son Christopher Collins Jones of Winston-Salem; daughter Sabrina Louise Jones of Columbia, Md.; daughter-in-law Shylise Simone Jones; and three grandchildren Naomi Mary, Vince Elijah, and Evelyn Nora Jones. Perry J. Brown Funeral Home 909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
