Reidsville Octavia McIntyre Jones, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Love & Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Jones, Octavia McIntyre
To plant a tree in memory of Octavia Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.