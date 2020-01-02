Reidsville Octavia McIntyre Jones, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Love & Faith Christian Fellowship, 4344 Blackberry Road, Greensboro. Arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.

To plant a tree in memory of Octavia Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries