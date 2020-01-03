GREENSBORO Marie Snelling Jones, 91, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1000 W. Friendly Avenue. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the family.

