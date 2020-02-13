OCTOBER 25, 1945 - FEBRUARY 11, 2020 Linda Hancock Jones of Pleasant Garden, NC departed this life for her heavenly home on February 11th, 2020. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14th at George Brothers' Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Dr., Greensboro, NC 27406. Funeral service will be at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church, 501 Kirkland St., Greensboro, NC 27406 with Pastor Rodney Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Linda was born in Chatham County on October 25, 1945 to the late George Graham and Mossie Wilson Hancock. She was a graduate of Chatham Central High School and Sanford Business College, where she earned a degree in accounting. She used her accounting ability as she worked for several firms in Greensboro, including her beloved Rocky Knoll Baptist Church where she served as financial secretary until December of this year when her health began to fail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Stephen Jones, two brothers Raeford and Roy Hancock, three sisters, Ruby Hammer, Beulah Hammer and Augusta Gilliland. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Jimmy; daughter Amy Price (Brian), daughter-in-law Christy Jones, four grandchildren, Avery and Mitchell Price, Ashlee and Justin Jones. Also surviving are sisters Jearline Brown and Joyce Headen (Tommy) and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be sent to Rocky Knoll Baptist Church at the address above. Linda made the decision to trust Christ as her savior at age 10. Because of that decision, she is now enjoying all the wonders of Heaven. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
