AUGUST 13, 1936 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Mrs. Lela Belle Johnson Jones was called to her eternal rest late Thursday night, September 19, 2019. Lela was a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and a graduate of Bennett College in 1957. Lela Belle Johnson Jones is survived and loved by her devoted family: her husband, Dr. Harold Jones; two daughters, Crystal Jones Andrews (Reginald) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Valerie Jones of Bowie, Maryland; sister, Nancy Johnson of Corona, California; brothers, Morris L. Johnson Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lawrence Johnson (Patsy) of College Park, Georgia; she loved and adored her only grandchild, Grant Andrews, as well as an array of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Mrs. Lela Belle Johnson Jones leaves a legacy of love, tradition and strength of family to show for her life. Job Well Done. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.