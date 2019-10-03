AUGUST 13, 1936 - SEPTEMBER 19, 2019 Surrounded by her family, Mrs. Lela Belle Johnson Jones was called to her eternal rest late Thursday night, September 19, 2019. Lela was a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, and a graduate of Bennett College in 1957. Lela Belle Johnson Jones is survived and loved by her devoted family: her husband, Dr. Harold Jones; two daughters, Crystal Jones Andrews (Reginald) of Charlotte, North Carolina and Valerie Jones of Bowie, Maryland; sister, Nancy Johnson of Corona, California; brothers, Morris L. Johnson Jr. of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Lawrence Johnson (Patsy) of College Park, Georgia; she loved and adored her only grandchild, Grant Andrews, as well as an array of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Mrs. Lela Belle Johnson Jones leaves a legacy of love, tradition and strength of family to show for her life. Job Well Done. A homegoing celebration will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Goldie Hargett Memorial Chapel, 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. 905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

