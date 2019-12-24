Larry Jones, 74, of Greensboro went to be with the Lord, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Debra Lashley Jones of the home. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Inez Jones of Burlington, NC. As per his wishes no memorial service will be held. The family will have a celebration of Larry's life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, NC, 2500 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405.

