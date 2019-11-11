SEPTEMBER 16, 1955 - NOVEMBER 6, 2019 Kenneth "Kenny" Harris Jones, age 64 formerly of Eden, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home in Rockvale, Tennessee. A service to celebrate the life of Kenny will be held on Sunday, November 17th at 2 pm at Fair Funeral Home Chapel in Eden, NC. The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 pm prior to the service. As a request from Ken, anyone attending the service please wear something DUKE related or royal blue. Kenny was born September 16, 1955 to the late Andrew Joseph Jones and Charline Harris Jones. Kenny was a graduate of Morehead High School Class of 1973 and attended Rockingham Community College and graduated from Appalachian State University Class of 1978. Kenny grew up in The First Church of the Brethren and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. He worked for Food Lion, as Store Manager for over 28 years in Bassett, VA and later was Supervisor buyer for Whole Foods in Franklin, TN.. Survivors are daughters, Jessica Morgan Hood (Allen Ray Hood III) of Rockvale, TN and Lelia Ann Rigney of Dry Fork, VA; son, Joshua Alan Jones of Gallatin, TN.; grandchildren, McKenlee Rae Hood, Alyza Gail Hood, Bristyl Shae Hood, Nathaniel Harris Jones, Alexcia Gail Jones, Cameron Allan Corum, Morgan LeighAnn Jones, Lilia Grant Jones and Joshua Eli Jones. On Tuesday, November 19th at North Myrtle Beach, SC, a ceremony will be held, all are welcome to attend. Contact Jessica Hood 615.483.6187 with additional information. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home P.O. Box 337
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.