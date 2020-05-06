MARCH 15, 1948 - APRIL 23, 2020 Howard Gladston Jones, Jr., born March 15, 1948, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2020. Born in Reidsville and raised in Raleigh, he graduated from Broughton H.S. and then from the Citadel Military College in Charleston. Major Jones proudly served in the U.S. Army for six years, including duty in Germany and on the DMZ at Pan Mun Jom, S.Korea, after which he added nine years of reserve duty in service to country. Howard was a commercial hotel assistant manager in Washington, DC, worked for a family business, coordinated computer systems for an early software developer, and then found his calling as a teacher of civics and history at Dudley High School. For the last 20 years he was the compliance safety manager at Bain Oil Co. Howard was a lifelong learner, intelligent with a mind for detail, a passion for history and equality, and a focus on learning about the world and all people. He had a sharp, dry wit, straight-forward language, a great sense of humor, and a twinkle in his eye when he saw the people and pets he loved. He took great delight in backyard bird care and a good scotch. His desire to be of help and service to others spanned his adult years and culminated with being the best of caregivers for his mother and two elder aunts over 25 years. He is survived by wife and soul mate of 35 years, Sandy Doyle-Jones; his nieces and nephews Jennifer Jones (Jon Anderson) and Terry Jones, Jr. (Jill) of Greensboro, Jason Doyle and Kelly Doyle Armentano of North Palm Beach, FL; and his beloved faux-daughter Caroline Lambert in Melbourne, Australia. Also here, to remember this wonderful man, are the many Jones cousins in Reidsville and Wagoner cousins who share many family memories; plus his brother-in-law Craig Doyle (Margo), and friends who will not forget him. Missing his loving care at home are his furry kids Twitty, Marble and his latest rescue Max. Howard was preceded in death by parents Howard G. Jones and J. Florence Jones Allen, his only brother Terry Jones; father-in-law Jimmy Doyle; Aunts Mary Lee Powell and Annie Mae Wagoner, and his six "Jones Uncles" from Reidsville. Howard was a generous donor to many charities, so in lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Shepherd's Center of Greensboro, 302 W. Market St, Rm. 103, Greensboro, NC 27401, Animal Rescue & Foster Program, ARFP fund for veterinary care, P.O. Box 77393, Greensboro, NC 27417, or Equal Justice Initiative, 122 Commerce Street, Montgomery, AL 36104. All charities have online donation options on the noted websites. **Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of Howard's life will be scheduled at a later date. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Jones family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
