REIDSVILLE Janie Upton Jones, 92, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at Grace Fellowship at South Park. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
REIDSVILLE Janie Upton Jones, 92, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at Grace Fellowship at South Park. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.