James R. Jones, 96, passed away December 12, 2019 at his residence. An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 inside the Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum.. Mr. Jones was born in Greensboro, NC on March 10, 1923 to the late Grover Jones, Sr. and Kathleen Welker Jones. He was a graduate of Nathanel Greene High School and a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. He went on several church mission trips to Florida with the building team after severe hurricane destruction. Mr. Jones served in WWII in the Army's stateside ammunition supply plant in Maryland where he met his wife. He was an accomplished carpenter prior to becoming a city building inspector and was also active in his own property rental business until his time of passing. Mr. Jones was a member of Masonic Lodge #76 and received his pin recognizing 50 years of membership. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing trips and Badin Lake visits. He was an avid Greensboro Generals Hockey Team supporter as well as a member of the Cardinal RV travel club. He enjoyed traveling to Canada, Alaska and many parts of the United States. He also loved to groom his yard and pastures. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Grace Chafin Jones. Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Jones, a son-in-law, Ronald C Harris, and by three brothers. Surviving is his daughter, Cheryl Jones Harris, grandchildren, Craig Harris (partner, Russell Dye), Ashley Jones Barahona (husband, Chris), Brian Michael Jones and Christy Jeffries. He is also survived by 1 great-granddaughter, numerous nieces and nephews and family friend and caregiver, Henna Kamperveen. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
