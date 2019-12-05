APRIL 28, 1954 - OCTOBER 24, 2019 James Michael Jones, 65, of Greensboro, passed away on Thursday, October, 24, 2019 at New Hanover Hospital in Wilmington, NC. A native of Guilford County, he was the son of James R. and Grace Chafin Jones. He was preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandparents, Ransom L and Cordia Deskins Chafin; paternal grandparents, Grover and Emily Welker Jones and brother-in-law, Ronald C. Harris. Mr. Jones is survived by his father; his sister, Cheryl Jones Harris and nephew Craig Harris of Marietta, GA; aunt, Telia Chafin Potter/Kernersville; estranged wife, Margie Key Jones, and estranged children: daughter, Ashley Jones Barahona; son, Brian Michael Jones; step-daughter, Christy Jeffries and many cousins. Mr. Jones graduated from Grimsley High School in 1972. He was a self-educated professional in the field of engineering design processes for commercial and industrial pumps. He established Pump Systems of NC which was well known and respected in the SE United States. Mr. Jones enjoyed a variety of sports: softball as a player and coach; a competitive hockey player and an avid golfer until health conditions no longer allowed these activities. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 8, 2019 at Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church with interment at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall following all activities. The family asks with gratitude that memorials be made in Mike's name to Muir's Chapel UMC, 314 Muir's Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 or a charity of your choice.
