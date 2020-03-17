MAY 12, 1933 - MARCH 14, 2020 James "Jimmy" Jones, 86, originally of Greensboro, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Winston-Salem. Jimmy was an honorable veteran who served his country in the US Army. He was a good Christian man with a wonderful spirit. He retired from Western Electric/ATT. Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Mary. Surviving are his siblings; two children; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of friends who loved him dearly. Based on his expressed and the family's wishes, there will be a private graveside. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Jones family. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd.

