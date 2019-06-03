REIDSVILLE Gregory "Greg" Jones, 68, claimed the checkered flag and entered victory lane on June 1, 2019 while finishing his race at the Hospice Home in Reidsville. In the last lap of dad's race, he continued to show his faithfulness to the Lord, his strength and will to survive and how he never gave in to cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, his children, his grandchildren, family and friends. As a family, we have already felt the love and support from all that he had an impact on throughout life. It is evident that he never met a stranger and that the love he had for people was indescribable. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Covington Wesleyan Church with Rev. Ralph Clayton and Rev. David Surrett officiating. The burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens with full Military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM day, June 4, 2019 at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Greg was a native of Rockingham County. He served his country by enlisting in the US National Guard in 1972 and later received an Honorable Discharge. He was a longtime member of Covington Wesleyan Church where he served as an usher and also enjoyed cooking sunrise breakfast with the men. He was also a member of the Reidsville Jaycees where he received the Jaycee of the Year award. In addition, he was a lifelong member of the Reidsville Elks Lodge. He was known by most from his years of working at First National Bank in Reidsville as a Loan officer and later the Branch Manager. He continued his employment while working for many years as credit manager for Loman Garrett and Brady Trane. Some of his happiest memories included loading up for a Nascar Race with his buddies, sitting on the beach under his tent "people watching", attending his grandsons ballgames and most of all, eating at Pete's Burgers and spending time helping with Reidsville Ram Athletics. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Jones. Greg is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 43 years, Carol Loftis Jones, of the home; his daughter, Melanie Jones Tudor and Daniel Martin; son, Derek Jones; grandsons, Tyler Tudor, Grayson Tudor, Conner Jones, and Caden Jones, all of Reidsville, NC. He is also survived by his mother, Betty S Jones, of Greensboro, NC and his brother Gary R. Jones and wife, Marianne Fulford of Youngsville, NC and extended family. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Covington Wesleyan Church or Hospice of Rockingham County for the love and support given by the staff in the Hospice Home. Without the daily support and unconditional love and caring nature, this peaceful ending would have been impossible. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
